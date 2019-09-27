{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Meatball sub, macaroni salad, mixed vegetable and fresh fruit.

Tuesday -- Cod, peas and carrots, potato salad, bread and orange.

Wednesday -- Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet, sautéed veggie mix and pears. 

Thursday -- Shredded pork tacos, beans, pineapple salsa and frozen fruit mix.

Friday -- Fried chicken, sweet potato tots, mixed veggies, corn bread and pears.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lite choice 

Monday -- Crab and pea salad, dinner roll, Rice Krispie treat and pear.

Tuesday -- Hot dog, BBQ baked beans, bun and peach.

Wednesday -- Deluxe chicken salad, croissant, coleslaw and plums.

Thursday -- Deluxe deli sandwich, marinated vegetables, puppy chow and banana.

Friday -- Cobb salad, French bread and apple.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments