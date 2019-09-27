Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Meatball sub, macaroni salad, mixed vegetable and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Cod, peas and carrots, potato salad, bread and orange.
Wednesday -- Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet, sautéed veggie mix and pears.
Thursday -- Shredded pork tacos, beans, pineapple salsa and frozen fruit mix.
Friday -- Fried chicken, sweet potato tots, mixed veggies, corn bread and pears.
Lite choice
Monday -- Crab and pea salad, dinner roll, Rice Krispie treat and pear.
Tuesday -- Hot dog, BBQ baked beans, bun and peach.
Wednesday -- Deluxe chicken salad, croissant, coleslaw and plums.
Thursday -- Deluxe deli sandwich, marinated vegetables, puppy chow and banana.
Friday -- Cobb salad, French bread and apple.