Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken Alfredo, bread stick, salad, cookie pudding cup and mixed fruit.
Tuesday -- Philly cheese steak, coleslaw, fries and frozen berry cup.
Wednesday -- Artichoke chicken bake, honey roasted carrots, roll and fruit.
Thursday -- Shepard’s pie, cucumber onion salad, whole wheat bread and cherries.
Friday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, pea salad, bread pudding and pineapple.
Lite choice
Monday -- Crab and pea salad, dinner roll, Rice Krispy bar and pear.
Tuesday -- Cheese burger, macaroni and cheese, three-bean salad, blue berries and cranberries.
Wednesday -- English muffin with jelly, hard-boiled egg, sausage link, tomato juice and mixed fruit.
Thursday -- Italian cold cut, corn chips, relish sticks and peaches.
Friday -- Meat and cheese plate, crackers, pea salad, trail mix and fruit.