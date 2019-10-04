Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Sausage and rice, roasted broccoli and apple sauce.
Tuesday -- Chicken pesto pasta, bread stick, corn, fruit cobbler and grapes.
Wednesday -- Chili, cinnamon roll, green beans and peaches.
Thursday -- Beef hot dog, mac n’ cheese, spinach salad and Mandarin oranges. (Low sodium alternative available.)
Friday -- Shrimp taco, beans and rice, side salad, Pico de Gallo and apples.
Lite choice
Monday -- Chicken tortilla soup, tortilla chips, refried beans and fruit.
Tuesday -- Greek yogurt, granola, waffles, hard-boiled egg and fruit plate.
Wednesday -- Sausage breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips, Danish and orange.
Thursday -- Deli sandwich on hoagie bun, relish vegetables and apple.
Friday -- Chicken pasta salad, pickled beets, sweet trail mix and fresh fruit.