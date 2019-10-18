Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Roasted chicken, red potatoes, relish sticks with dip and whole wheat roll.
Tuesday -- Tater tot casserole, corn, bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday -- Seafood chowder, oyster crackers, asparagus and cranberry apple salad.
Thursday -- Biscuits and gravy, cheese omelet, sauteed veggie mix and pears.
Friday -- Loaded baked potato soup, half club sandwich, cake and grape fruit sections.
Lite choice
Monday -- Chef salad, crackers and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, mushroom salad, V8 juice and plum.
Wednesday -- Reuben salad, tropical fruit mix, green beans and cherry delight.
Thursday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery with peanut butter and peaches.
Friday -- Chickpea salad with chicken, roll, Rice Krispie bar and pears.