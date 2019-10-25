Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, Antigua vegetables, whole wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Catfish, Cajun veg, hush puppies, snicker salad and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Open faced Ruben, fries, strawberries and pickled spears.
Thursday -- Deviled egg salad on croissant, spooky pumpkin soup, witch’s eye meatball, mummy dessert and bloody cherries.
Friday -- Chicken stir-fry, egg roll, rice, cookie pudding cup and Mandarin orange.
Lite choice
Monday -- Chicken strip with dip, potato chips, broccoli salad, cookie and orange.
Tuesday -- Tuna salad, lettuce salad, green beans, roll and mango.
Wednesday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, pasta salad and banana.
Thursday -- Corn dog, baked beans, ranch snack mix and apple.
Friday -- Cold oven fried chicken, black eye pea salad, roll and strawberry apple sauce.