Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Tater tot casserole, broccoli, bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday -- Cheesy chicken and rice, pea salad, bread and pineapple.
Wednesday -- Ravioli with red sauce, garlic bread stick, garden salad and fruit.
Thursday -- Shrimp taco, beans and rice, side salad, pico de gallo and apple.
Friday -- Chicken tortilla soup, tortilla chips, corn, fruit cobbler and grapes.
Lite choice
Monday -- Crab and pea salad, pear, dinner roll and Rice Krispie treat.
Tuesday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, mushroom salad, V8 juice and plum.
Wednesday -- Beef patty, bun, potato salad and apple.
Thursday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, celery with dip and peaches.
Friday -- Meat and cheese plate, crackers, pea salad, trail mix and fruit.