Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Monday -- Catfish, Tuscan vegetables, hush puppies, rice and fresh fruit.

Tuesday -- Open-faced Reuben, fries, pickled spears and strawberries.

Wednesday -- Turkey, french bread, cornbread stuffing, toasted almond and mushroom green beans, loaded mash potatoes, cranberry orange sauce and pumpkin pie.

Thursday -- Meatball sub, macaroni salad, roasted vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Stuffed pepper casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and mango.

Lite choice 

Monday -- English muffin with jelly, hard-boiled egg, sausage link, tomato juice and mixed fruit.

Tuesday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, veggie salad and banana.

Wednesday -- Tuna salad, lettuce salad, green beans, roll and mango

Thursday -- Taco salad, chips and banana.

Friday -- Breakfast burrito, bell pepper strips, Danish and Mandarin orange.

Tuna salad, lettuce salad, green beans, roll, mango

