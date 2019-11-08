Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday -- Shepard’s pie, cucumber onion salad, whole wheat bread and cherries.
Wednesday -- Chef’s choice main dish, vegetable side, dessert and fruit.
Thursday -- Seafood chowder, oyster crackers, asparagus and cranberry apple salad.
Friday -- Homemade chicken noodle soup, Greek salad, biscuit and fruit.
Lite choice
Tuesday -- Reuben salad, green beans, cherry delight and tropical fruit mix.
Wednesday -- Chicken strips with dip, potato chips, broccoli salad, cookie and orange.
Thursday -- Seafood salad, lettuce salad, roll and apple.
Friday -- Greek yogurt, hard-boiled egg, cereal, granola, V8 juice and fruit plate.