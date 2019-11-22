{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Goulash, roasted vegetables, whole wheat bread, poke cake and fresh fruit.

Tuesday -- Chili, crackers, green beans, cinnamon roll and peaches. 

Wednesday -- Salisbury steak with gravy, roasted potatoes, peas, bread and fruit.

Thursday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Thanksgiving.

Friday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Thanksgiving.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Hot dog, bun, BBQ baked beans and peach.

Tuesday -- Cobb salad, french bread and apple.

Wednesday -- Chickpea salad with chicken, roll, Rice Krispie treat and pears.

Thursday --  Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Thanksgiving.

Friday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for Thanksgiving.

