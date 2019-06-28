Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, baby bakers, marinated vegetable salad and frozen fruit.
Tuesday -- Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country gravy, mixed vegetables, whole grain roll and apple fluff.
Wednesday -- Beef and bean taco salad with lettuce, tomatoes with cheese, tortilla chips and pears.
Thursday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for the holiday.
Friday -- Hot turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed potatoes, asparagus and banana.
Lite choice
Monday -- Tuna salad sandwich, tomato and zucchini salad, mixed fruit and puppy chow.
Tuesday -- Hot dog, baked beans, potato salad and fruit.
Wednesday -- Chef salad with diced ham, dinner roll, banana and trail mix bar.
Thursday -- Aging Partners offices and all Senior Centers are closed for the holiday.
Friday -- Pancakes, boiled egg, sausage links, tomato juice and tropical fruit.