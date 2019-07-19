Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Beef hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, melon and cookie. (Low sodium alternative available.)
Tuesday -- Barbecue baked chicken, sweet potato fries, Brussels sprouts, biscuit and mixed fruit.
Wednesday -- Philly steak and cheese on hoagie bun, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes and frozen berry fruit cup.
Thursday -- Cod, California vegetables, rice, fruit and pudding.
Friday -- Roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pearl onions, whole grain bread and fruit.
Lite choice
Monday -- Beef and bean taco salad with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese: tortilla chips and fruit cup.
Tuesday -- Chicken salad deluxe, coleslaw, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday -- Turkey sandwich deluxe, fruit cup and cookie.
Thursday -- Hamburger on bun, potato salad, cucumbers and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Chef salad with diced chicken and egg, dinner roll and mixed fruit.