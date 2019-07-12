Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Tuna noodle casserole, marinated fresh vegetables, raisin bread and pears.
Tuesday -- Meat loaf, seasoned red potatoes, cucumber and tomato salad, whole grain bread and apples.
Wednesday -- Mexican chicken casserole, refried beans, spinach salad and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday -- Hamburger on bun with onion, tomato and lettuce, french fries, fruit cocktail and gelatin.
Friday -- Cheesy ham and potato casserole, beets, cinnamon raisin bread and grape salad.
Lite choice
Monday -- Hamburger on bun, celery sticks with peanut butter, macaroni salad and fruit salad.
Tuesday -- Cold oven fried chicken, potato salad, peaches and Graham crackers.
Wednesday -- Chicken and noodles, assorted crackers, tossed salad and fresh fruit.
Thursday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, broccoli salad, orange and cookie.
Friday -- Turkey and cheese sandwich, carrot raisin salad, pickle spear and fruit cocktail.