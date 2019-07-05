Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Sweet and sour pork, rice, Oriental vegetables and fresh fruit.
Tuesday -- Chicken fried steak, country gravy, mashed potatoes, marinated vegetables, marble bread and pineapple, (low sodium alternative available.)
Wednesday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes and bread.
Thursday -- Sliced ham, roasted cauliflower, rice, bread and fruit, (low sodium alternative available.)
Friday -- Lasagna, green beans, lettuce salad, bread stick and pistachio salad.
Lite choice
Monday -- Chef salad with diced chicken, relish sticks with dip, assorted crackers and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Deli deluxe sandwich, pickle spear, applesauce and rice krispie treat
Wednesday -- Ham sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.
Thursday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, boiled egg and fruited yogurt.
Friday -- Chicken tortilla wrap, three-bean salad, carrot strips with dip and grape juice.