Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Roasted turkey slice, gravy, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday -- Lemon pepper chicken breast, Au Gratin potatoes, peas, bread, pears and cherry delight.
Wednesday -- Baked cod, tri-cut potatoes, whole grain bread, peaches and carrots.
Thursday -- Chicken hash brown casserole, spinach and arugula salad, roll and Mandarin orange.
Friday -- Tilapia, rice, pea salad, bread pudding and fruit.
Lite choice
Monday -- Tuna salad sandwich, macaroni salad, dill pickle spear and blushing pears.
Tuesday -- Egg salad sandwich, relishes, pretzels and raisins.
Wednesday -- Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese stick, tomato and zucchini salad and crackers.
Thursday -- Chicken pasta salad, fresh veggies with dip, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges.
Friday -- Chef salad, diced ham, olives, diced tomatoes, crackers and fruit.