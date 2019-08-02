Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Biscuits and turkey sausage gravy, stewed tomatoes, yogurt and pears.
Tuesday -- Chicken salad, onion roll, squash soup, pudding and apple.
Wednesday -- Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, baby bakers, marinated vegetable salad and frozen fruit.
Thursday -- Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, roasted cauliflower, gelatin and pineapple.
Friday -- Hot turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed potatoes, asparagus and banana.
Lite choice
Monday -- Country style ham and beans soup, crackers, cheese sticks, sweet roll and pineapple tidbits
Tuesday -- Hot dog, baked beans, garden salad and mixed fruit.
Wednesday -- Ham sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and fruit.
Thursday -- Egg salad on whole grain, tomato and zucchini salad and pears.
Friday -- Cold oven fried chicken, potato salad, dinner roll and fresh fruit.