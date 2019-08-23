{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Spaghetti bake, California vegetables, breadstick and peaches.

Tuesday -- Cheesy ham and potato casserole, beets, cinnamon raisin bread and grape salad.

Wednesday -- Hamburger on bun, french fries, onion, tomato, lettuce, gelatin and fruit cocktail.

Thursday -- Barbecue baked chicken, sweet potato mash, Brussels sprouts, biscuit and mixed fruit.

Friday -- Beef hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, cookie and melon. (Low sodium alternative available.)

Lite choice 

Monday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, relish sticks, cookie and orange.

Tuesday -- Turkey and cheese sandwich, carrot raisin salad, pickle spear and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday -- Chicken and vegetable soup, crackers, cheese stick, gelatin and apple.

Thursday -- Hamburger on bun, celery sticks with peanut butter, macaroni salad and fruit.

Friday -- Chicken salad deluxe, coleslaw, dinner roll and fruit.

