Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Spaghetti bake, California vegetables, breadstick and peaches.
Tuesday -- Cheesy ham and potato casserole, beets, cinnamon raisin bread and grape salad.
Wednesday -- Hamburger on bun, french fries, onion, tomato, lettuce, gelatin and fruit cocktail.
Thursday -- Barbecue baked chicken, sweet potato mash, Brussels sprouts, biscuit and mixed fruit.
Friday -- Beef hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, cookie and melon. (Low sodium alternative available.)
Lite choice
Monday -- Pimento cheese sandwich, relish sticks, cookie and orange.
Tuesday -- Turkey and cheese sandwich, carrot raisin salad, pickle spear and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday -- Chicken and vegetable soup, crackers, cheese stick, gelatin and apple.
Thursday -- Hamburger on bun, celery sticks with peanut butter, macaroni salad and fruit.
Friday -- Chicken salad deluxe, coleslaw, dinner roll and fruit.