{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Chicken fried steak, country gravy, mashed potatoes, marinated vegetables, marble bread and pineapple. (Low sodium alternative available.)

Tuesday -- Lasagna, green beans, lettuce salad, bread stick and pistachio salad.

Wednesday -- Beef and bean taco salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, olives and tortilla chips and pears.

Thursday -- Creamed chicken and peas over biscuit, coleslaw, carrot coins and fruit

Friday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread and fruit. 

Lite choice 

Monday -- Chef salad with diced ham, dinner roll, trail mix bar and banana.

Tuesday -- Cold oven fried chicken, potato salad, peaches and Graham crackers.

Wednesday -- Italian pasta salad, cucumber salad, assorted crackers, yogurt and peaches.

Thursday -- Chef salad with diced chicken, relish sticks with dip, assorted crackers and Mandarin oranges.

Friday -- Deli deluxe sandwich, pickle spear, Rice Krispie treat and applesauce. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments