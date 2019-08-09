Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Chicken fried steak, country gravy, mashed potatoes, marinated vegetables, marble bread and pineapple. (Low sodium alternative available.)
Tuesday -- Lasagna, green beans, lettuce salad, bread stick and pistachio salad.
Wednesday -- Beef and bean taco salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, olives and tortilla chips and pears.
Thursday -- Creamed chicken and peas over biscuit, coleslaw, carrot coins and fruit
Friday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread and fruit.
Lite choice
Monday -- Chef salad with diced ham, dinner roll, trail mix bar and banana.
Tuesday -- Cold oven fried chicken, potato salad, peaches and Graham crackers.
Wednesday -- Italian pasta salad, cucumber salad, assorted crackers, yogurt and peaches.
Thursday -- Chef salad with diced chicken, relish sticks with dip, assorted crackers and Mandarin oranges.
Friday -- Deli deluxe sandwich, pickle spear, Rice Krispie treat and applesauce.