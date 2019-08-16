Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Standard
Monday -- Sliced ham, roasted cauliflower, rice, bread and fruit. (Low sodium alternative available.)
Tuesday -- Meat loaf, seasoned red potatoes, cucumber and tomato salad, whole grain bread and apples.
Wednesday -- Broccoli beef, rice, oriental vegetables and pears.
Thursday -- Tuna noodle casserole, three-bean salad, raisin bread, apple fluff and fresh fruit.
Friday -- Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country gravy, pickled beets, whole grain roll and fruit.
Lite choice
Monday -- Pancakes, boiled egg, sausage links, tomato juice and tropical fruit.
Tuesday -- Chicken and noodles, assorted crackers, tossed salad and fresh fruit.
Wednesday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, boiled egg and fruit yogurt.
Thursday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.
Friday -- Beef and Swiss on rye, green pepper strips and fresh fruit.