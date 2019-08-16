{{featured_button_text}}

Menus are subject to change. All meals include milk and are served Monday-Friday at these Aging Partners senior centers: Belmont Center, 1234 Judson St.; Downtown Center, 1005 O St.; Lake Street Center, 2400 S. 11th St.; JoAnn Maxey Center, 2032 U St.; and Northeast Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Standard

Monday -- Sliced ham, roasted cauliflower, rice, bread and fruit. (Low sodium alternative available.)

Tuesday -- Meat loaf, seasoned red potatoes, cucumber and tomato salad, whole grain bread and apples.

Wednesday -- Broccoli beef, rice, oriental vegetables and pears.

Thursday -- Tuna noodle casserole, three-bean salad, raisin bread, apple fluff and fresh fruit.

Friday -- Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country gravy, pickled beets, whole grain roll and fruit.

Lite choice 

Monday -- Pancakes, boiled egg, sausage links, tomato juice and tropical fruit. 

Tuesday -- Chicken and noodles, assorted crackers, tossed salad and fresh fruit.

Wednesday -- Half cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, boiled egg and fruit yogurt.

Thursday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit.

Friday -- Beef and Swiss on rye, green pepper strips and fresh fruit. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments