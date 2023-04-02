An environmental contractor leading the cleanup of a former ethanol plant near Mead is planning to haul 1,000 truckloads of pesticide-contaminated waste to a landfill as part of a feasibility study.

According to a March 21 memo from environmental contractor NewFields to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the three-month study will help evaluate a potential remediation method for the estimated 99,000 tons of wet distiller's grains and sludge currently stockpiled at AltEn.

AltEn turned unplanted seed coated in chemicals into ethanol, leaving behind millions of pounds of solid waste and millions of pounds of wastewater found with high concentrations of pesticides, including neonicotinoids.

Under the direction of the AltEn Facility Response Group, the ethanol plant's former suppliers, NewFields has received proposals from three unnamed landfill companies to transport and dispose of the solid waste.

NewFields has not determined the schedule for when hauling and landfilling of the wet cake might begin, but told state regulators it planned to "move forward as quickly as possible to perform the pilot efficiently and safely."

The project will simulate "a full-scale remedy to the extent practicable," and will help NewFields and the landfill companies better understand how the waste can be solidified, excavated, moved and disposed of with minimal impacts on human health or the environment, the memo said.

That will include finding ways to secure loads to prevent exposure, control for odors and dust, and prevent contact with stormwater, the memo states.

AltEn previously hauled roughly 2,000 truckloads of wet cake to landfills operated by Waste Connections near David City, Milford, and Malvern, Iowa, between June and October 2020, according to records kept by state regulators.

Of the estimated 43,000 tons landfilled that summer and fall, the bulk — at least 39,000 tons — was hauled to the Butler County Landfill 4 miles east of David City, until Waste Connections cut AltEn off, citing a lack of dry garbage to mix with the wet cake.

The massive operation to draw down the pile of waste also drew complaints from property owners living near those facilities of an overwhelming odor — something NewFields said it planned to use the pilot program to study how to better mitigate.

In February 2021, state environmental regulators ordered AltEn to stop pumping wastewater into its damaged lagoon system; the ethanol plant completed shutdown a few days later. The facility response group assumed responsibility for cleaning up the site in June 2021.

Over the course of several months in late 2021 and early 2022, three separate wet cake piles were consolidated into one, and it was entombed under a Posi-Shell cover, a combination of clay, polyester fibers, and Portland cement.

The AltEn Facility Response Group and state regulators have explored several options for transporting the wet cake offsite, and various methods for disposing of it since assuming responsibility for the cleanup in the summer of 2021.

Other options explored include transporting the waste to an offsite incinerator, conducting onsite “thermal treatment” to strip pesticides out of the waste, or burying the material in a containment cell at AltEn — a nonstarter for residents of Mead.

The results of the pilot program will inform a remedial action plan for disposing of the solid waste, which could be submitted to the state later this spring.

A plan for disposing of an estimated 115 million gallons of wastewater, which was the subject of a public hearing in Mead last December, calls for the filtered wastewater to be tested for pesticides before it can be land-applied to area farm ground.

That plan received final approval from the state earlier in March.

