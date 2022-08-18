 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See where Nebraska football fans are traveling from for the Ireland game

Husker fans across the country will head overseas for the Nebraska football team's season opener next weekend in Ireland. 

The Huskers will take on Northwestern Aug. 27 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Organizers said they were confident that 10,000 Husker fans would make the trip for the game, and that the 47,500-seat stadium would be 75% full.

The Journal Star has heard from fans coming from 19 different states, as well as two European countries. 

Husker fans: Are you traveling to Ireland to watch Nebraska? Let us know

If you're attending the game in Ireland and haven't marked your location on the map, tell us where you're coming from by clicking here or in the Google form below. 

