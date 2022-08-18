See where Nebraska football fans are traveling from for the Ireland game

Husker fans across the country will head overseas for the Nebraska football team's season opener next weekend in Ireland.
The Huskers will take on Northwestern Aug. 27 at Dublin's
Aviva Stadium f or the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Organizers said they were confident that 10,000 Husker fans would make the trip for the game, and that the 47,500-seat stadium would be 75% full.
The
Journal Star has heard from fans coming from 19 different states, as well as two European countries.
If you're attending the game in Ireland and haven't marked your location on the map, tell us where you're coming from by
clicking here or in the Google form below.
Photos: Huskers host Fan Day at Memorial Stadium
A fan holds a pedal car signed by Nebraska football players and coaches during Fan Day on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Young Nebraska fans receive autographs during Fan Day on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson speaks with fans during Fan Day on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A Nebraska fan plays catch during Fan Day on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple signs a football for a fan during Fan Day on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A young Husker fan takes a photo of Memorial Stadium during Nebraska Football Fan Day on Tuesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska fans pose for a selfie during Fan Day on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska fans gets autographs from Husker football players during Fan Day on July 26 at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star file photo
Fans wait to enter the Memorial Stadium gates for Fan Day on Tuesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple smiles during Fan Day on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Oliver Martin, a wide receiver for UNL, signs a "Go Big Red" hat at Husker Fan Day in Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, Omaha World-Herald
Hazel Bassett, 5 from Lincoln, collects Husker football signatures at Husker Fan Day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis is shown during Fan Day on July 27 at Memorial Stadium. Mathis, an edge-rusher or EDGE, is expected to be a key piece for the Blackshirts this season.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald file photo
Adeline Russo, 5 from Lincoln, gets signatures on her football at Husker Fan Day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, Omaha World-Herald
Ivy Decker, 6 from Lincoln, gets cheerleaders Abbie Grimm and Carly Janssen to sign her bow at Husker Fan Day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Jailen Weaver grabs a football so he can autograph it for Kyler Conklin, 3, during fan day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Conklin is from Malcolm Neb,
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy shakes hands with a fan during fan day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Tamon Lynum, left, and Quinton Newsome pose for a photo during fan day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Kade Croghan 2. was all smiles in his Scott Frost jersey for fan day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Croghan is from David City, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Fans get autographs from the Nebraska offensive line during fan day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Tommi Hill during fan day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brian Buschini during fan day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington during fan day at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
