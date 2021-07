Van Dorn Street will be closed Tuesday through Friday from South 24th Street to Cedar Avenue for utility work, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The north sidewalk of Van Dorn Street in the area will also be closed.

StarTran route 56-Sheridan will also be detoured in the area. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

