 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section of South 48th Street to reopen Monday
0 Comments
editor's pick

Section of South 48th Street to reopen Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

South 48th Street will reopen between Nebraska 2 and Pioneers Boulevard on Monday at 5 p.m., according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The street has been closed since May 4 as part of an arterial streets improvement project, but will reopen almost two months ahead of schedule.

Temporary sidewalk and lane closures will continue, but through traffic and access to businesses will be maintained. Signs will alert traffic to lane closures in the area, and drivers are asked to exercise caution around the work area.

'He just loved sharing knowledge' — Family, colleagues remember renowned ornithologist Paul Johnsgard
Don Walton: Lively legislative session ends with redistricting ahead
Roads and streets logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News