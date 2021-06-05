Section of South 48th Street to reopen Monday

South 48th Street will reopen between Nebraska 2 and Pioneers Boulevard on Monday at 5 p.m., according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The street has been closed since May 4 as part of an arterial streets improvement project, but will reopen almost two months ahead of schedule.

Temporary sidewalk and lane closures will continue, but through traffic and access to businesses will be maintained. Signs will alert traffic to lane closures in the area, and drivers are asked to exercise caution around the work area.

