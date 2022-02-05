 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Section of Pioneers Boulevard to close Tuesday

Pioneers Boulevard between Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Officials recommend exiting U.S. 77 at West Van Dorn Street to reach Nebraska 2.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway is making repairs to the railroad track crossing east of South Ninth Street. Drivers will still be able to access residences and businesses in the area despite the construction.

The project timeline is subject to change, officials said.

Digital road signs will be placed along the construction zone to notify drivers of the closure. 

