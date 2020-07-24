You are the owner of this article.
Section of MoPac trail closed for repairs
Section of MoPac trail closed for repairs

Mopac Trail feature

Runners and dog walkers use the MoPac Trail near Walton in March.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

A section of the MoPac trail between 93rd and 98th streets will be closed for repairs until Aug. 7, according to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. 

Trail users wanting to go east from Lincoln should join the MoPac east of the 98th Street trailhead to avoid the construction.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

