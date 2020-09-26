Section of Billy Wolff Trail to close Monday

A portion of the Billy Wolff Trail will be closed for pavement repair beginning Monday, according to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
The trail will be closed near the intersection of Holmes North Shore Road and South 70th Street for about a week.
The department suggests avoiding the work by crossing South 70th Street at Holmes Park Road and using the connecting trail near Sherman Street to return to the Billy Wolff Trail.
For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Fort Niobrara
Nebraska National Forest
Trees in autumn
Indian Cave
Upper Big Cedar Falls
Fort Robinson
Aspen Pond
Smith Falls State Park
Mahoney
Branched Oak
Indian Cave
Sunflower
Boyer Chute
Missouri River Bluffs church
Camping
Nebraska National Forest
Fort Robinson
Niobrara in autumn
Gifford Point
Nine Mile Prairie
Arbor Lodge in fall
Indian Cave State Park
Neale Woods
Lake Minatare
Wildwood Lake State Wildlife Management Area
Sioux County
Fort Robinson
Niobrara River
Nebraska National Forest
Indian Cave
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.