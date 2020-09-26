 Skip to main content
Section of Billy Wolff Trail to close Monday
Section of Billy Wolff Trail to close Monday

Billy Wolff Trail

A runner crosses a bridge along the Billy Wolff trail.

 Journal Star file photo

A portion of the Billy Wolff Trail will be closed for pavement repair beginning Monday, according to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

The trail will be closed near the intersection of Holmes North Shore Road and South 70th Street for about a week.

The department suggests avoiding the work by crossing South 70th Street at Holmes Park Road and using the connecting trail near Sherman Street to return to the Billy Wolff Trail.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

