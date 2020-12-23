Secret Santa delivers from drive-thru lane at south Lincoln Chick-fil-A

A secret Santa struck early at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru at SouthPointe Pavilions in Lincoln.

"To the generous customer that left $400 in the drive thru tonight with instructions to pay for as many meals as possible for the cars behind her.....you paid for all of the meals for 26 cars consecutive cars!" owner Charlie Colón said in social media posts early Wednesday.

He thanked her for her generosity and kindness, saying it was incredible for them to witness the reactions "and a tremendous life lesson for all of us as to how one person makes a difference!"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Wishing you and yours a blessed holiday season," Colón wrote to the unnamed woman.

The post sparked dozens of retweets and hundreds of likes even before the lunch crowd started hitting Wednesday at the fast-food restaurant.

FAVORITE LINCOLN PLACES:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.