11 and N Street bus stop

Bus riders fill the sidewalk at the 11th and N streets bus stop.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

A team exploring the feasibility of scheduled bus service between Lincoln and Omaha will present concepts for proposed routes at public meetings this week.

* Wednesday, noon-5 p.m. at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road, with formal presentations at 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

* Thursday, noon-5 p.m. at the Ashland Public Library, 1324 Silver St., with presentations at 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

* Friday, noon-3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center, 2825 Y St., with presentations at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Those unable to attend can join the meetings via Facebook (www.facebook.com/nebraska.transit) each day from noon-1 p.m.

The project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says it hopes to complete its study by spring.

