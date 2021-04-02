Second case of U.K. variant of COVID-19 reported in Lancaster County

A teen girl is the second person in Lancaster County to test positive for the U.K. variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.7.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant March 10, and the department had previously confirmed a case of the California variant of the virus, known as B.1.429, on Feb. 27. The department warned that variant cases of COVID-19 can spread more easily. To prevent the spread, LLCHD recommends receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

The county reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,746. The total number of deaths associated with the virus in Lancaster County remains at 227.

The Health Department reported that 114,954 first doses of the vaccine and 68,010 second doses or doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. About 7,800 individuals who are 65-years-old or older received their second dose at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday. Additionally, educators and individuals who are 65-years-old or older received their second shot Thursday.