Second case of U.K. variant of COVID-19 reported in Lancaster County
President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci gave us a better sense of when children may be vaccinated."For high school students, it looks like they will be available to get vaccinated in the beginning of the fall, very likely for the full term," said Fauci. "With regard to children, we're doing an age de-escalation study in elementary school children from 12 to nine, nine to six, six to two and six month to two years. We anticipate we'll have enough data to be able to vaccinate these younger children by the first quarter of 2022."The Biden Administration will hold a summit next week on how to reopen schools. Dr. Walensky, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and First Lady Jill Biden will attend.

A teen girl is the second person in Lancaster County to test positive for the U.K. variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.1.7.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant March 10, and the department had previously confirmed a case of the California variant of the virus, known as B.1.429, on Feb. 27. The department warned that variant cases of COVID-19 can spread more easily. To prevent the spread, LLCHD recommends receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

The county reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,746. The total number of deaths associated with the virus in Lancaster County remains at 227.

The Health Department reported that 114,954 first doses of the vaccine and 68,010 second doses or doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. About 7,800 individuals who are 65-years-old or older received their second dose at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday. Additionally, educators and individuals who are 65-years-old or older received their second shot Thursday.

Next week, residents who are 50-years-old or older can receive their first shot at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Childcare providers, educators and residents who are 63-years-old or older can receive their second dose of the vaccine on either Thursday or Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Residents can still register for a vaccine at COVID19.lincoln.gov or by calling (402) 441-8006 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

