Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lincoln

City officials confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Lincoln on Saturday evening, according to a news release.
The individual is a family member of the 48-year-old Lincoln man who was confirmed positive for the virus Friday, officials said. The family member developed symptoms Wednesday and is self-isolating at home.
The man who was Lincoln's first confirmed case initially exhibited symptoms March 15 and visited his health care provider the next day after returning from a trip to Colorado on March 9. He still has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home.
Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said investigations into the cases are continuing.
Health officials say the 48-year-old man visited these locations before he became symptomatic: Charlestown Restaurant, 7540 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and Freezing Moo, 7538 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Those who were at one of the Omaha locations at the times and dates listed are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days following possible exposure. Those who develop symptoms should contact their health care providers for further direction, the release stated.
The Health Department is now monitoring 172 individuals and reports 84 negative tests, the two positive and three cases pending. There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
Those with a respiratory illness or flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, are asked to stay home and contact their health care provider or the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Lincoln hospitals and surgery centers are postponing elective surgeries in response to COVID-19.
If Ketan Patel, owner of America's Best Value Inn in Lincoln, didn't have a handful of customers, he'd consider shutting down for a while unti…
Several partners, including businesses and philanthropic organizations, pledged to match $500,000 in donations to support the fund, which is being hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation.
As bad as the losses from major event cancellations are, economists say the economic damage they cause is likely to pale compared to the effects of the widespread closings of restaurants, retail stores and other businesses.
State public employee union members understand they are public servants, and want to continue providing essential services in this time. But workers in some large agencies say they don't feel they are getting the leadership and planning needed.
Western Nebraska now has its third coronavirus case.
Joyo Theatre's production of "Starkweather" was livestreamed Thursday amid guidelines restricting large gatherings, like live audiences.
The Southeast District Health Department in Auburn said the man recently returned from a trip to Vail, Colorado.
In a pair of court orders issued this week, Judge Kevin McManaman moved to restrict visitors to the third floor of the Hall of Justice.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Interim Health Director Pat Lopez on Thursday urged any residents who recently returned from international travel, sp…
Across Lincoln, several businesses have already closed or sent employees home to work remotely, while others relying on public interaction like gyms and salons have made modifications to comply with public health directives.
Nebraska youth advocacy groups want judges and probation officers to immediately halt new admissions to juvenile detention and correctional facilities.
The Legislature will reconvene at some yet-to-be-determined date, perhaps as early as Monday, the speaker said.
Journal Star photographers captured life in the city this week with many people staying isolated because of coronavirus.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump called on construction companies to donate respirator masks to hospitals and other health care providers.
The city of Lincoln tried to stock up on personal protection equipment last week, issuing a series of emergency bid requests seeking supplies …
“At this point, everyone should just take a deep breath and wait till we announce procedurally how we will address these things,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.
It’s only the second time in recent history that the board has approved such an emergency powers resolution.
Across the city, markers of everyday life in Lincoln remained Wednesday with a sprinkling of indicators that the city is grappling with an historic pandemic.
The Colorado Department of Health is working with the local health department after four counties with ski resorts were hard hit by the virus, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
Lincoln Children's Zoo says even though you can't come to see the animals right now, zookeepers can bring the animals to you -- virtually.
Election Commissioner Dave Shively put out a call Wednesday for Election Day board workers who could serve as substitutes to replace any appoi…
University of Nebraska employees who are able to work from home should start March 23, President Ted Carter told the university system's 14,00…
Gov. Pete Ricketts told a news conference that he will ask those businesses to confine their sales to take-out and drive-thru purchases.
Children are no longer required to be present when picking up meals, officials said.
Bryan's vice president of medical affairs said the hospital would like to do more tests, but it just doesn't have enough.
Nebraska has its 24th novel coronavirus case and the first one in western Nebraska.
Lincoln's B&R Stores is the latest grocer to announce reduced hours due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The doctor saw patients at Bellevue Medical Center and then developed symptoms, a spokesman said.
Journal Star reporter recovering at home from case of pneumonia.
Only amid a pandemic does a measure designed to reduce in-person turnout for an election in America seem justified.
Nine-year-old best friends find an old-fashioned way to stay close during time of coronavirus separation.
David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said so far United has announced plans to pull one flight per day from its local schedule.
Three Pinnacle Bank Arena events scheduled in April have been postponed.
The complex on the east side of 16th Street on UNL's City Campus is being prepared for the possibility of serving as a quarantine site for students who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Though the company did not say it would turn anyone away, it said it is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour be dedicated to seniors, who are the group most vulnerable to coronavirus.
Nebraskans aboard California cruise ship with coronavirus cases return home, will isolate themselves
The Nebraska residents were among those then taken for quarantine at a California military facility. Eight of them flew back to Nebraska on Monday, DHHS said.
The change Monday afternoon follows federal guidelines.
The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.
TUESDAY (3-17) UPDATE: On Tuesday, Corrections Director Scott Frakes posted a Facebook message to the family members of inmates saying call ti…
An additional two dozen beds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are ready in the event they are needed for patients suspected or con…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a local emergency Monday — and her cabinet announced a broad slate of operational moves that will change t…
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has announced a campaign to support LPS students and families who are, or soon will be, in need of e…
The Legislature won't meet Tuesday as scheduled and will not be meeting again until further notice, Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday morning.
Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient at Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health hospitals.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…