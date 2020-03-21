Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lincoln

City officials confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Lincoln on Saturday evening, according to a news release.

The individual is a family member of the 48-year-old Lincoln man who was confirmed positive for the virus Friday, officials said. The family member developed symptoms Wednesday and is self-isolating at home.

The man who was Lincoln's first confirmed case initially exhibited symptoms March 15 and visited his health care provider the next day after returning from a trip to Colorado on March 9. He still has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home.

Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said investigations into the cases are continuing.

Health officials say the 48-year-old man visited these locations before he became symptomatic: Charlestown Restaurant, 7540 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and Freezing Moo, 7538 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Those who were at one of the Omaha locations at the times and dates listed are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days following possible exposure. Those who develop symptoms should contact their health care providers for further direction, the release stated.