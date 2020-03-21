You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lincoln
View Comments
breaking topical featured

Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lincoln

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

City officials confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Lincoln on Saturday evening, according to a news release.

The individual is a family member of the 48-year-old Lincoln man who was confirmed positive for the virus Friday, officials said. The family member developed symptoms Wednesday and is self-isolating at home. 

The man who was Lincoln's first confirmed case initially exhibited symptoms March 15 and visited his health care provider the next day after returning from a trip to Colorado on March 9. He still has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home.

Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said investigations into the cases are continuing.

Health officials say the 48-year-old man visited these locations before he became symptomatic: Charlestown Restaurant, 7540 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and Freezing Moo, 7538 Dodge St. in Omaha, March 15, 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Those who were at one of the Omaha locations at the times and dates listed are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days following possible exposure. Those who develop symptoms should contact their health care providers for further direction, the release stated.

The Health Department is now monitoring 172 individuals and reports 84 negative tests, the two positive and three cases pending. There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

Those with a respiratory illness or flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, are asked to stay home and contact their health care provider or the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006. 

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it
Education
editor's pick top story

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

“At this point, everyone should just take a deep breath and wait till we announce procedurally how we will address these things,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
editor's pick web only

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

View Comments
1
0
1
3
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News