Seasoned OLLI ambassadors take new members under their wing

'A Taste of OLLI' replaces showcase event

Hungry to learn about the community and the world around you?

The OLLI at UNL program promises to satisfy your appetite by giving you a sweet deal on Friday afternoon, Aug. 12. OLLI at UNL will roll out the welcome mat by filling you with information and sweet treats.

From 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 12, you can discover how lifelong learners ages 50-plus can grow intellectually and socially through OLLI’s non-credit courses, travel opportunities, special events, and interest groups.

From 2:30-3:30 p.m., OLLI rolls out the goodies with “A Taste of OLLI,” an ice cream social that includes sundaes, toppings, cookies, lemonade and iced tea. The activities, scheduled in the Great Plains Room at the UNL East Campus Union, will feature information tables and a chance for existing and new members to register for OLLI’s fall term to kick off its 2022-23 year.

Incentives

OLLI members and non-members will have added incentives to attend the Aug. 12 activities:

* Members who register, attend, and bring a non-member guest will be entered into a drawing for one of five free OLLI memberships, a $75 value.

* Non-members who register, attend, and join OLLI at the event will receive a voucher for one free course in Term 1.

“There will be ample free parking that day and signage with directions to the event,” said OLLI at UNL Director Bob Michl.

“After having to cancel our showcase in 2020 due to COVID, we were able to have a Showcase last fall,” said Michl. “We’re planning to give attendees a look at all we have to offer through multiple snippets of lectures, discussions, events, and active learning opportunities. There will be a lot of emphasis on socialization and exchanging information, to make sure all questions are answered.”

Sign-up required

Registration for the OLLI Ice Cream Social is required and starts June 13 at olli.unl.edu. Registration deadline is Aug. 4.

Space is limited; early sign-up is encouraged. The activities are free to the public.