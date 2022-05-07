Seasoned OLLI ambassadors take new members under their wing

Ever think about joining the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but hesitate to ask questions before you decide?
Not knowing where to turn, or whom to ask, can make the difference between procrastinating and opening your world to making new discoveries and new friends.
If you’re part of the demographic that’s on the fence, or you’re a new member who would like to know more about what OLLI at UNL has to offer, the Ambassadors Initiative is for you.
The program is an outgrowth of the OLLI Membership Committee’s post-pandemic brainstorming efforts. Volunteers searched for answers after COVID-19 wreaked havoc with OLLI activities and hampered its membership base.
Seeking to retain existing members and attract new ones, OLLI launched the Ambassador Initiative, pairing seasoned OLLI members with new members who sought more information and welcomed help from experienced, like-minded individuals.
The early results have been encouraging, said OLLI at UNL Director Bob Michl.
“The ambassadors have been a great asset to OLLI by representing us … they promote us and assist new members who choose to be paired with an ambassador,” said Michl.
The ambassadors will be promoting their services when “A Taste of OLLI” comes to the Great Plains Room at the UNL East Campus Union on Friday, Aug. 12.
Role of the Ambassadors
Ambassadors Coordinator Gail Hollarbush helps mentor the roughly 15 ambassadors and works with the OLLI office to match new members with a mentor. The coordinator is responsible for training the ambassadors, including a review of protocols, goals and objectives, guidance on initiating contact, interacting with new members to assess their interests and providing guidance.
The training of the ambassadors also includes an in-depth review of OLLI’s website, courses, lectures, special events, interest groups and travel opportunities.
“We assist with aspects of the OLLI experience such as class selection, enrollment, finding classroom locations, classroom etiquette, managing classes via Zoom and learning how to navigate OLLI,” said Hollarbush, a retired executive director of the Carriage Glen retirement community.
Service in Action
Helen Raikes and Kathleen Wingard have been among the grateful recipients of ambassador services.
Raikes, who joined the OLLI membership rolls last fall, gives a “fabulous” rating to her ambassador, Helen Sellentin. Few OLLI members can match Sellentin’s depth of experience. The retired teacher joined OLLI in 2006 — and has taken classes in all five terms of the OLLI calendar each year for the past 16 years.
“You learn the things you choose to learn, and you’re surrounded by active learners who share your enthusiasm for learning,” said Sellentin, whose service on the OLLI Membership Committee helped spawn the formation of the Ambassadors Initiative.
Sellentin is also an active participant in OLLI special interest groups focusing on both politics and science and technology. When the coronavirus caused OLLI in-person sessions to come to a screeching halt, Sellentin and others put together courses on the intricacies of Zoom.
“Helen (Sellentin) met me for coffee even prior to registration, and we met again for coffee before the second term sign-up,” said Raikes, who found Sellentin’s enthusiasm to be infectious. Raikes jumped in with both feet, enrolling in the fall kayaking course, introduction to pickleball, and in an arboretum tour.
Raikes said her OLLI participation has currently been dialed back due to her candidacy for the District 5 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education.
Wingard, who owns Heritage Yoga Center, 600 S. Cotner Blvd., has had an equally-fulfilling experience with her OLLI ambassador, Sara McLoughlin.
“Sara has been generous and passionate,” said Wingard, whose spouse, Alyx Knight, is another OLLI student who has benefited from McLoughlin’s assistance.
“Sara has a passion for people and learning,” Wingard said of her mentor.
Wingard prefers delving into social topics such as prison reform. Her spouse has enjoyed OLLI sessions on birding and playing the ukulele.
Meet the McLoughlins
McLoughlin connected with Wingard and Knight for an introductory coffee last fall to discuss the OLLI program and enrollment details. In addition to being an ambassador, McLoughlin’s activity level in OLLI has included enrolling in courses on pickleball, wild animals, sports, and taking the popular history sessions taught by Professor Thomas Berg. McLoughlin’s background includes being a Junior League activist, working at the Lincoln Visitors Center, and teaching lessons at Hart Dance Academy.
McLoughlin’s husband, Jim, initiated the ambassador idea, oversaw the creation of its inception, and assists Hollarbush. He worked in the financial software industry and retired in 2017 from Pfizer.
“Last fall, five percent of the roughly 200 new members who joined OLLI agreed to be connected with an ambassador,” said Jim McLoughlin. “We were encouraged by the initial response. We hope that number will rise as new members become familiar with the services we have to offer.”
