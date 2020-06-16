Search continues for 8-year-old missing along Platte River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As efforts to find the 8-year-old girl who fell into the Platte River last week continue, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is looking to find out more information about what was happening Thursday afternoon, the last time Tarie Price was seen.

Anyone who was in the area downstream of Schramm Park State Recreation Area at about 3 p.m. Thursday is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 402-593-1593. Searchers are also attempting to locate the owner of a black dog that Price and four other children were playing with at the time.

Over recent days, the search has covered the river from Schramm Park near Gretna to the mouth of the Missouri River south of Bellevue.

The search will resume Wednesday morning.

