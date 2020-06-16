You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Search continues for 8-year-old missing along Platte River
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Search continues for 8-year-old missing along Platte River

{{featured_button_text}}

As efforts to find the 8-year-old girl who fell into the Platte River last week continue, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is looking to find out more information about what was happening Thursday afternoon, the last time Tarie Price was seen.

Anyone who was in the area downstream of Schramm Park State Recreation Area at about 3 p.m. Thursday is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 402-593-1593. Searchers are also attempting to locate the owner of a black dog that Price and four other children were playing with at the time. 

Tarie

Tarie Price

Over recent days, the search has covered the river from Schramm Park near Gretna to the mouth of the Missouri River south of Bellevue. 

The search will resume Wednesday morning.

Puppy lost after rollover crash in Lincoln has been found
View Comments
0
0
0
9
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Lincoln mayor considering pardons for peaceful protesters
Crime and Courts

Watch Now: Lincoln mayor considering pardons for peaceful protesters

  • Updated

During a Zoom listening session with the mayor, police chief and a city councilwoman, Lincoln residents talked about school resource officers, whether the city should pay for the medical bills of injured protesters, external investigations into the police department and removing the police substation at the F Street Community Center. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News