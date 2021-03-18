 Skip to main content
Seacrest named newest member of NRD board
Seacrest named newest member of NRD board

Susan Seacrest, a founder and longtime leader of the Groundwater Foundation, was appointed Wednesday as the newest board member of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

Seacrest was one of 16 applicants for a vacant board seat in Subdistrict 10, which covers south-central Lincoln roughly between First and 40th streets and A Street and Pine Lake Road. She’ll serve through 2022 and replaces Karen Amen, who resigned earlier this year.

Before Wednesday’s vote, the board’s executive committee reviewed the 16 applicants, interviewed two and unanimously recommended Seacrest, who is also a founding member of the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board of Directors and has served on advisory committees for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: From one kitchen table to the next, a Lincoln woman speaking her truth for the natural world

