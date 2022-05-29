Sculpture honoring the late Beatrice 'Mike' Seacrest installed at Sunken Gardens

A bronze sculpture of a young girl drawing in a sketchbook was installed at Sunken Gardens Saturday as a tribute to the late Beatrice "Mike" Seacrest, an avid supporter of both the arts and city parks.

A few years ago, members of the Seacrest family reached out to the city saying they’d like to commission a sculpture in honor of their mother, who was involved in many civic activities during her lifetime, including being president of the Nebraska Art Association and a member of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation advisory board.

Seacrest also played an active role in the construction of Sheldon Museum of Art on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus and development of public art in the city.

Family members reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department about creating a memorial to Seacrest in Sunken Gardens a couple of years ago.

Director Lynn Johnson said the department didn’t hear much until March, when the family called to say it had commissioned San Diego artist Mary Buckman to create the sculpture.

It was placed on a stone pedestal — the same limestone used in other places in the park.

Public Art Lincoln, an advisory group to city officials, approved the design and placement, Bartja said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.