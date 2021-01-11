 Skip to main content
Scott Young retiring after nearly 20 years at Food Bank of Lincoln
Scott Young, executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, has announced plans to retire this spring.

Young, who has led the Food Bank for nearly 20 years, will step down April 30, the organization announced Monday.

“Scott has created a prolific impact at the Food Bank and in communities we serve across Southeast Nebraska,” said Steph Vanous, president of the Food Bank Board of Directors. “His passion and commitment to the work of providing food to those who need it has built a strong foundation for the Food Bank for years to come.”

Young started as the Food Bank's director in September 2001 after a long career in radio. Under his leadership, the Food Bank has grown significantly and now delivers 12 times as many meals to Southeast Nebraska residents in need as when he started.

He also has worked to grow the Food Bank's programs, including adding the BackPack Program, expanding its child hunger programs to further support rural communities and adding the LPS Emergency Pantry partnership and school food markets and pantries. Also, the Food Bank hosts monthly mobile food distributions in each of the 16 area counties it serves.

This past year, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Young led efforts that resulted in the Food Bank delivering 50% more meals from July-December than it did in the same period in 2019.

“It is hard to adequately express my abundant gratitude for so many friends: donors, non-profit and corporate partners, staff members past and present, board members past and present, volunteers who have carried our organization for years, foundation leaders, community leaders, school administrators, teachers, school staff members, Food Bankers around the country,” Young said in a statement. “The list of people who have touched my Food Bank life is lengthy and cherished. All have said “Yes” to the hard work of alleviating hunger in Southeast Nebraska."

Young spent more than 20 years in radio in Lincoln and Omaha as well as in Laramie, Wyoming, and Casa Grande, Arizona, before switching gears and going into nonprofit work. He has a degree in communications from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

In addition to his work at the Food Bank, he also serves as chairman of the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees, and at the national level is a Feeding America Board of Directors member.

“Scott is best known for his humble approach and servant leadership talents,” Vanous said, “and this is what he has given to all who have had the pleasure of working with him throughout his career."

Scott Young

