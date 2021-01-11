Scott Young retiring after nearly 20 years at Food Bank of Lincoln

Scott Young, executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, has announced plans to retire this spring.

Young, who has led the Food Bank for nearly 20 years, will step down April 30, the organization announced Monday.

“Scott has created a prolific impact at the Food Bank and in communities we serve across Southeast Nebraska,” said Steph Vanous, president of the Food Bank Board of Directors. “His passion and commitment to the work of providing food to those who need it has built a strong foundation for the Food Bank for years to come.”

Young started as the Food Bank's director in September 2001 after a long career in radio. Under his leadership, the Food Bank has grown significantly and now delivers 12 times as many meals to Southeast Nebraska residents in need as when he started.

He also has worked to grow the Food Bank's programs, including adding the BackPack Program, expanding its child hunger programs to further support rural communities and adding the LPS Emergency Pantry partnership and school food markets and pantries. Also, the Food Bank hosts monthly mobile food distributions in each of the 16 area counties it serves.