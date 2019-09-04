John-Michael Keyes, founder of the “I Love U Guys” Foundation, will speak Monday at the Thomas C. Sorensen Public Policy Seminar Series at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The event is free and open to the public.
Keyes, whose 16-year-old daughter Emily Keyes was shot and killed by a gunman who took six female students hostage at Platte Canyon High School in Bailey, Colorado, on Sept. 27, 2006, will talk about the shooting, its aftermath and work of he and his wife’s foundation.
The “I Love You Guys” Foundation is committed to school and community safety and family unification after a crisis. More than 25,000 schools, agencies and organizations have implemented its programs.
Keyes and his wife Ellen Stoddard-Keyes created the nonprofit foundation in 2006, which today it is led by survivors, family members, first responders and community members with a vested interest in safety, preparedness and reunification in schools.
The seminar will be 2-4 p.m. Monday at the UNL student union, 1400 R St., in the second-floor auditorium.