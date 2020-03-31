You are the owner of this article.
Saunders County Corrections employee contracts COVID-19
Saunders County Corrections employee contracts COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

An employee with the Saunders County Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The employee, a Douglas County resident, is now self isolating in their home.

Investigations to identify individuals who may have been put at risk and to prevent further spread are ongoing. Those people will self-quarantine and be monitored twice daily by public health officials.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

