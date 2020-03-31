Saunders County Corrections employee contracts COVID-19

An employee with the Saunders County Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

The employee, a Douglas County resident, is now self isolating in their home.

Investigations to identify individuals who may have been put at risk and to prevent further spread are ongoing. Those people will self-quarantine and be monitored twice daily by public health officials.

