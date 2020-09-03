SaucyNugs — Lincoln man makes impassioned plea to rename boneless chicken wings

Renaming them, he said, is essential. Stopping the misrepresentation, a pressing matter. The options, he said, are endless.

“We can call them Buffalo-style chicken tenders,” he said. “We can call them ‘wet tenders.’ We can call them ‘saucy nugs,’ or ‘trash.’

"We can take these steps and show the country that’s where we stand and that we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it, because we feel it in our bones.”

Christensen, the son of Lincoln City Councilman Roy Christensen, said he had been pondering this issue for months before being convinced by his wife, Alyssa, to do something about it.

"You get five minutes to air your grievances, where you can talk about things that really matter to you," he told the Journal Star on Thursday. "This really matters to me."

In a summer that has been hindered by a pandemic as well as racial strife — and calls for defunding the police, sparked by the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis — Christensen said his boneless wing issue was the chance to lighten the mood.