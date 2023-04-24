Morgan Wallen’s Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday concert has been postponed to Sept. 9 as he is on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

Sunday, Wallen canceled the second show of his two-night stand at Oxford, Mississippi's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, citing vocal issues on his social media.

“After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” he wrote. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

The Lincoln concert along with shows in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Moline, Illinois, which were set for Thursday and Friday, was postponed Monday afternoon. Wallen’s May 4 concert in Jacksonville, Florida and the remainder of his “One Night at a Time” tour will go on as scheduled.

All tickets purchased for Saturday’s sold-out show will be honored at the September date. Questions about refunds should be directed to the point of purchase.