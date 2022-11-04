 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday morning will be cold, but there's little chance of snow for Husker game

The last time the Minnesota Golden Gophers came to Lincoln to play football, it snowed.

The date was Dec. 12, 2020, and the teams were playing late in the season because of the wrench the COVID-19 pandemic had thrown into the Big Ten football season.

Lincoln had been experiencing unseasonable weather, with highs in the 50s and 60s the week leading up to the game. But things turned colder on Dec. 11, with highs in the 30s and a little over an inch of snow. The snow and cold continued on game day, with a high of only 33 and another couple of inches.

Saturday, Minnesota returns to Memorial Stadium to take on the Huskers, and though it's about six weeks earlier in the calendar than the 2020 game, snow is once again in the forecast.

Confidence that Lincoln will see the white stuff Saturday morning has waned somewhat, however. Thursday night, the National Weather Service was predicting a 70% chance of measurable snow and a 44% chance of at least an inch. But by Friday evening, that had dropped to a 28% chance of measurable snow and a 0% chance of an inch or more. The best chances for accumulation are likely to be south and east of the city.

Any snow in Lincoln will have cleared out well before the game begins, but it will be cold. Though the forecast is calling for a high of 56, that will likely come late in the afternoon, well after the game has kicked off at 11 a.m. Tailgaters are likely to encounter temperatures in the low to mid 30s, with the temperature at kickoff forecast to be in the low 40s. And it's likely to feel even colder, with northwest winds in the morning that could gust as high as 20-25 mph before switching to the southwest in the afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

