Saturday morning will be cold, but there's little chance of snow for Husker game

The last time the Minnesota Golden Gophers came to Lincoln to play football, it snowed.
The date was Dec. 12, 2020, and the teams were playing late in the season because of the wrench the COVID-19 pandemic had thrown into the Big Ten football season.
Lincoln had been experiencing unseasonable weather, with highs in the 50s and 60s the week leading up to the game. But things turned colder on Dec. 11, with highs in the 30s and a little over an inch of snow. The snow and cold continued on game day, with a high of only 33 and another couple of inches.
Saturday, Minnesota returns to Memorial Stadium to take on the Huskers, and though it's about six weeks earlier in the calendar than the 2020 game, snow is once again in the forecast.
Confidence that Lincoln will see the white stuff Saturday morning has waned somewhat, however. Thursday night, the National Weather Service was predicting a 70% chance of measurable snow and a 44% chance of at least an inch. But by Friday evening, that had dropped to a 28% chance of measurable snow and a 0% chance of an inch or more. The best chances for accumulation are likely to be south and east of the city.
Any snow in Lincoln will have cleared out well before the game begins, but it will be cold. Though the forecast is calling for a high of 56, that will likely come late in the afternoon, well after the game has kicked off at 11 a.m. Tailgaters are likely to encounter temperatures in the low to mid 30s, with the temperature at kickoff forecast to be in the low 40s. And it's likely to feel even colder, with northwest winds in the morning that could gust as high as 20-25 mph before switching to the southwest in the afternoon.
Photos: Golden Gophers oust Huskers on Senior Day at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska warms up before hosting Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (left) hugs cornerback and captain Dicaprio Bootle during Senior Day on Dec. 12, 2020 at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska family members look for their seats before the Huskers host Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A security guard watches the field among snow-covered cardboard cutouts before a Nebraska-Minnesota football game on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska coach Scott Frost speaks with officials during a break in the first quarter against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Icicles begin to melt in the morning heat Saturday ahead of Nebraska and Minnesota at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson is tackled by Minnesota's Jordan Howden (left) and Justin Harris in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (left) celebrates with Coney Durr after an interception thrown by Nebraska's Luke McCaffery on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A pass slips through the fingers of Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer while defended by Minnesota's Jordan Howden in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson carries the ball while trying to avoid Minnesota's Michael Dixon and James Gordon IV in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen celebrates his touchdown catch with Brenden Jaimes and Ethan Piper against Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to throw down field against Minnesota in the first quarter Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers (98) knocks down a fourth-down pass from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (right) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (second right) celebrates his second-quarter TD with teammates against Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (left) jogs off the field after he was disqualified from the game due to a targeting call in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (left) goes to tackle Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter of a Dec. 12, 2020, game at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (left) is disqualified from the game due to a targeting call against Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska coach Scott Frost reacts after a fourth-quarter touchdown was called back due to a holding call against the Huskers during a game against Minnesota late in the 2020 COVID season.
Journal Star file photo
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan is tackled by Nebraska's Nick Henrich in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska senior Dicaprio Bootle (right) hugs fellow senior Collin Miller after the Huskers' 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska senior Dicaprio Bootle (7) hugs fellow senior Marquel Dismuke (left) as JoJo Domann looks on after the Huskers' 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Noa Pola-Gates (facing) hugs senior Marquel Dismuke (9) after the Huskers' 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Brenden Jaimes blocks Minnesota's Josh Aune on Dec. 12 at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) gets tackled by Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle and Will Honas (3) late in the fourth quarter Dec. 12, 2020 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) rushes for a first down past Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck (left) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after the Gophers' 24-17 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck (left) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after the Gophers' 24-17 win Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) celebrates what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with teammates Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) and Connor Olson (64) in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) pulls in a pass as he's defended by Minnesota's Jordan Howden in the fourth quarter Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim rushes for a first down past Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) reacts after a missed third-quarter field goal against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) leaps for a third-quarter pass from Adrian Martinez against Minnesota on Dec. 12 at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) and Christian Gaylord (65) and Travis Vokolek (83) watch as his third-quarter field goal against Minnesota goes wide Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) takes off on a third-quarter run against Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (27) on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) gets stopped in the red zone by Minnesota's Mariano Sori-Marin in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) takes off on a third-quarter run against Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (27) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim (24) scores what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) reaches up to pull in the second-quarter touchdown reception in front of Nebraska's JoJo Domann on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets taken down on a second-quarter run by Minnesota's Benjamin St-Juste on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) looks up at the North Stadium video board after being disqualified from the game after a second-quarter targeting call against Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander walks the field before the Minnesota game Dec. 12 at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on the field prior to the Minnesota game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost greets Huskers captain Matt Farniok (71) during Senior Day festivities before the Minnesota game Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Ben Stille pressures Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the first quarter of a Dec. 12, 2020, game at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Fan cutouts in the East Stadium stands receive a patina of overnight snow last season at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) throws a pass intended for Austin Allen (not pictured), which was deflected into the hands of Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (27) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (left) picks off a pass intended for Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (right) picks off a pass intended for Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wan’Dale Robinson (1) breaks upfield on a block by teammate Matt Farniok in the first half Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers (98) gets a hand on a fourth-down pass from Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan (2) in a Dec. 12, 2020, game at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) gets gang-tackled by a quartet of Minnesota defenders in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Protected by the offensive line, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) has the time to throw in the second quarter against Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Cam Wiley (1) is tackled short of the goal line by Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota's Cam Wiley is chased down the sideline by Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
