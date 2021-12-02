Saturday cycling event to celebrate 'the weirdness that is fat bikes'

Despite its name — Global Fat Bike Day — you don’t need 4-inch tires to take part.

Everybody on two wheels will be welcomed at Saturday’s seventh annual event — a pair of 16-mile rides through Lincoln followed by a chili cook-off at Cycle Works.

Still, the day is intended to spotlight the all-terrain bikes with oversized rubber, said organizer Rob Evans.

“It started as a way for everybody to celebrate the weirdness that is fat bikes. They’re a whole lot of fun to ride and the people who ride them are a little bit goofy, as far as cyclists go.”

The free event — always on the first Saturday in December — was launched globally in 2012, and Cycle Works started hosting the Lincoln celebration a few years later.

“It’s kind of a time when there isn’t a lot going on,” said owner Kris Sonderup. “It’s kind of a free holiday.”

The celebration drew about 30 riders the first year. More recently, it was drawing up to 90, Evans said, though COVID-19 cut into last year’s participation. He hopes Saturday’s relatively warmer weather boosts the turnout.