Saturday cycling event to celebrate 'the weirdness that is fat bikes'
Saturday cycling event to celebrate 'the weirdness that is fat bikes'

Fat bikes

Fat bike rider David Burke (right) takes off with his fellow large wheelers for a morning ride in 2017 outside the Cycle Works shop at 27th and Vine streets. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Despite its name — Global Fat Bike Day — you don’t need 4-inch tires to take part.

Everybody on two wheels will be welcomed at Saturday’s seventh annual event — a pair of 16-mile rides through Lincoln followed by a chili cook-off at Cycle Works.

Still, the day is intended to spotlight the all-terrain bikes with oversized rubber, said organizer Rob Evans.

“It started as a way for everybody to celebrate the weirdness that is fat bikes. They’re a whole lot of fun to ride and the people who ride them are a little bit goofy, as far as cyclists go.”

The free event — always on the first Saturday in December — was launched globally in 2012, and Cycle Works started hosting the Lincoln celebration a few years later.

“It’s kind of a time when there isn’t a lot going on,” said owner Kris Sonderup. “It’s kind of a free holiday.”

The celebration drew about 30 riders the first year. More recently, it was drawing up to 90, Evans said, though COVID-19 cut into last year’s participation. He hopes Saturday’s relatively warmer weather boosts the turnout.

Both 9 a.m. rides start and end at Cycle Works at 27th and Vine streets. One route hits the single track at Wilderness Park for the fat bikers and mountain bikers; the other stays on pavement for a ride to Pioneers Park.

And neither is meant to be competitive.

“It’s not a race; it’s not meant to be challenging,” Sonderup said. “It’s just meant for fun.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

