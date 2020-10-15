Sasse unloads on Trump in recorded telephone town hall

In a recorded telephone town hall event, Sen. Ben Sasse said President Donald Trump has mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, "kisses dictators' butts" and has "flirted with white supremacists."

"He was the one who said 10 to 14 days of shutdown would fix this," Sasse said. "And that was always wrong.

"... I don't think the way he's led through COVID has been reasonable or responsible, or right.

"In his partial defense here, I think that lots of the news media has pretended that COVID is literally the first public health crisis ever. And, somehow, it's Donald Trump's fault. That's not true. They just wanted to use it against him."

The recording was obtained by the Washington Examiner, which printed a story on Thursday and attached the recording to its website.

In responding to a constituent's question, Sasse said Trump "mocks evangelicals behind closed doors" and "his family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity."

After confirming that the reporting by the Examiner is "correct," Sasse spokesman James Wegmann said: "Even though the Beltway is obsessing exclusively about the presidential race, control of the Senate is 10 times more important.