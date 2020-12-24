Sasse slams Trump pardons, stirs Twitter storm

Sen. Ben Sasse ignited a Twitter storm when he reacted to President Donald Trump's latest round of pardons that included Paul Manafort and Roger Stone with a statement Wednesday night declaring: "This is rotten to the core."

An early flood of tweets passed the Republican senator's message along on Twitter, and that was soon followed by a flow of tweets criticizing Sasse for voting to acquit the president earlier this year after he had been impeached by the House.

Sasse's staff released a brief news release stating "after President Trump exercised his constitutional power to issue pardons to another tranche of felons like Manafort and Stone who flagrantly and repeatedly violated the law and harmed Americans: 'This is rotten to the core.'"

Manafort was Trump's 2016 campaign manager; Stone has been a longtime adviser and friend of the president. Both declined to cooperate with prosecutors in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's latest batch of 26 pardons followed on the heels of 65 pardons and commutations earlier granted by the president. And there are signals of more, and perhaps many more, to come.