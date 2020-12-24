Sasse slams Trump pardons; Bacon says president threw GOP lawmakers under the bus

Sen. Ben Sasse ignited a Twitter storm when he reacted to President Donald Trump's latest round of pardons that included Paul Manafort and Roger Stone with a statement Wednesday night declaring: "This is rotten to the core."
An early flood of tweets passed the Republican senator's message along on Twitter, and that was soon followed by a flow of tweets criticizing Sasse for voting to acquit the president earlier this year after he had been impeached by the House.
Sasse's staff released a brief news release "after President Trump exercised his constitutional power to issue pardons to another tranche of felons like Manafort and Stone who flagrantly and repeatedly violated the law and harmed Americans: 'This is rotten to the core.'"
Manafort was Trump's 2016 campaign manager; Stone has been a longtime adviser and friend of the president. Both declined to cooperate with prosecutors in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump's latest batch of 26 pardons followed on the heels of 65 pardons and commutations earlier granted by the president. And there are signals of more, and perhaps many more, to come.
Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Republican Rep. Don Bacon criticized Trump's sudden new demand for a $2,000 pandemic-relief check for Americans rather than the $600 individual payments included in the compromise relief package negotiated by Congress.
During a private conference call of House Republicans, Bacon said Trump had thrown the GOP lawmakers under the bus, the newspaper story stated.
"I stand by what I said," Bacon declared in a statement following the meeting. "The COVID supplemental is a good compromise and the president should take it."
Bacon is a Republican who represents metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District.
Sasse, part of Nebraska's all-Republican delegation in Congress, has had an edgy but open relationship with Trump, although that door was shut after Sasse said during a telephone town hall event in October that the president had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, "kisses dictators' butts" and has "flirted with white supremacists."
Trump, in return, called Sasse "the least effective of our 53 Republican senators."
The president endorsed Sasse in last May's Republican Senate primary election in Nebraska, which Sasse handily won, and the two men had talked informally, often by telephone, during Trump's presidency.
Four years ago, Sasse traveled to Iowa to oppose Trump's initial presidential candidacy in that state's 2016 Republican presidential caucuses.
