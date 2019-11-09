Lincoln residents can help those in need this holiday season right from their phone thanks to a new nationwide initiative from The Salvation Army.
In addition to dropping off spare change and dollar bills into the iconic red kettles that have become a mainstay outside of stores throughout the holiday season, The Salvation Army is now allowing donors to give through Apple Pay, Google Pay or by scanning a QR code.
The new initiative, Kettle Pay, debuted at all 46 Lincoln locations on Friday.
Maj. Mark Anderson, chief administrator at Lincoln's Salvation Army, said Kettle Pay offers a convenient way for donors to contribute in an era where more and more people are going cashless.
"Society has kind of moved in this direction over the years, this is just an extension of that availability to give that gift," he said. "A lot of folks are going cashless, this is going to help those who are homeless."
Anderson said donations over the past few years have remained steady for the most part, with some years even experiencing an uptick in donations. He said Kettle Pay offers another dimension to donation for everyone, specifically Lincoln's younger population.
"In Lincoln, there are a lot of millennials and college students where I think this will target them," he said. "I think nationally, the vast majority of users have come from millennials or younger generations."
The red-kettle drive will run throughout the remainder of the holiday season. Anderson said the donations from this drive make up the vast majority of The Salvation Army's income in Lincoln for the year.
42-year-old Turbo Agee has worked with The Salvation Army for five years, three years at Kansas City and two in Lincoln. He said he hadn't seen anybody use Kettle Pay since he started Saturday, but still has received a good amount of donations.
"It taught me a good lesson about helping people," he said. "It's always better to give than to get."
Anderson said new initiative will supplement the steady amount of donations that fill the buckets each holiday season.
"I think we’re still in the 90 percentile in regard to bell ringers, I think that’s still where it’s at," he said. "With this new electronic payment, there’s a sense that this is a new technology and area for growth in donations."