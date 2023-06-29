Residents of south Lincoln will have to navigate another South Beltway-related road closure.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said Wednesday that a section of Saltillo Road from 27th to 38th streets will close July 5 to facilitate construction of a roundabout as part of the South Beltway project.

The projected completion date of the project is sometime in the fall, meaning the road will likely be closed for several months.

Traffic will be detoured onto Rokeby Road between 27th and 40th streets during the project.

The closure is one more that drivers in the area will have to deal with.

Jamaica Avenue is closed south of Saltillo Road due to construction of the 30th Street interchange for the South Beltway.

The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road also has been closed for several months for work on a roundabout that’s part of a beltway interchange at 82nd Street that’s expected to be completed in August.

Those two interchanges will join one at 68th Street that’s been open since the beltway opened in December.

There also is a closure of 40th Street between Rokeby and Yankee Hill roads that is part of a city improvement project. That project is not expected to be completed until next summer.

