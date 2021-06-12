 Skip to main content
Saltillo Road set to reopen as South Beltway work shifts
Saltillo Road set to reopen as South Beltway work shifts

South Beltway bridge girders roll down 27th Street, Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Sections of Saltillo Road that had been closed for construction of the South Beltway will reopen Wednesday, weather permitting.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said Saltillo Road will reopen between 68th and 70th streets, including South 70th Street north of the intersection.

The stretch of 68th Street south of Saltillo Road that has been closed since May 2020 is slated to reopen sometime later this summer.

On the west edge of the project, Saltillo Road west of Shrine Way is also set to reopen Wednesday after completion of work on a roundabout near the new interchange with U.S. 77.

Final South Beltway map

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has released this map, which it says reflects the final design of the planned Lincoln South Beltway.
