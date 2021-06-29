 Skip to main content
Saltillo Road bridge over South Beltway set to open
  • Updated
  • 0
Saltillo Road bridge

Construction traffic crosses the newly completed Saltillo Road bridge over the South Beltway on Tuesday. The bridge is to open Wednesday, allowing traffic to connect to South 96th and South 98th streets.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

00:00 – Intro

00:10 – Highway 77

01:00 – West Interchange

01:26 – Flyover Bridge

02:14 – Lincoln South Beltway Mainline

02:20 – 25th Street and Salt Creek

02:30 – Jamaica Trail North

02:38 – BNSF Railroad

02:26 – 27th Street and 38th Street

03:14 – 54th Street

03:23 – 68th Street

04:03 – 82nd Street

04:37 – 98th and Saltillo Road

05:19 – OPPD Railroad

05:29 – 120th Street

05:58 – Nebraska Highway 2

06:28 - Outro

The bridge built to carry Saltillo Road traffic over the new South Beltway is set to open on Wednesday, according to the Department of Transportation.

The bridge also provides a link for north-south traffic on 96th and 98th streets. As part of the South Beltway project, South 96th Street was rerouted to intersect with Saltillo Road on the east side of the new bridge.

Crews are also nearing completion of the bridge over the South Beltway that will allow 68th Street to reopen south of Saltillo Road. That's expected to open sometime in July.

