 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salt Creek Levee Trail to close until February
View Comments
editor's pick

Salt Creek Levee Trail to close until February

{{featured_button_text}}

The Salt Creek Levee Trail will be closed until February for repairs on the Oak Creek channel, according to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

The trail between 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway will be closed temporarily and travelers are advised to take the following detours:

* Travel north on the sidewalk along 14th Street, turn east onto Yolande Avenue, north on 20th Street, east on Cornhusker Highway, then rejoin the trail on the east side of Salt Creek.

* Follow the 27th Street trail south from Fairfield Street, over the viaduct, then join the Dietrich Trail at Fair Street.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

State to start granting free parks passes to disabled Nebraska vets
350-foot hiker-biker bridge now open to public
'Much bigger' — Lincoln zoo's second holiday lights display larger than last year

Top Journal Star photos for November

Parks and Recreation logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News