Salt Creek Levee Trail to close until February

The Salt Creek Levee Trail will be closed until February for repairs on the Oak Creek channel, according to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.
The trail between 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway will be closed temporarily and travelers are advised to take the following detours:
* Travel north on the sidewalk along 14th Street, turn east onto Yolande Avenue, north on 20th Street, east on Cornhusker Highway, then rejoin the trail on the east side of Salt Creek.
* Follow the 27th Street trail south from Fairfield Street, over the viaduct, then join the Dietrich Trail at Fair Street.
For more information on trails, visit
parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Hold Fast Kat (left), ridden by Tara Hynes, battles for position against Final Affair, ridden by Jake Olesiak, on final day of live horse racing at the Lincoln Race Course on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
With flags supporting President Donald Trump and a loud speaker on his backpack, Wyatt McGinty, 15, circles his bicycle in front of a group of Joe Biden supporters rallying on North Sixth Street, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. About a dozen Biden supporters gathered to support the Democratic presidential candidate, with slightly more supporters of President Donald Trump circled the street with Trump flags by their cars and trucks. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Voters wait in line at Humann Elementary School to check in and fill out their ballots in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Molly Dickinson, who traveled to the polling place at "J" Township Town Hall on her horse Earl, leaves after voting, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks during Lancaster County Republican election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Embassy Suites. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Mitch Sweeney sprays the seats during cleaning in between state volleyball tournament games on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Shy, a 2-year-old rescue dog, looks on as Deb DeFruiter of Lincoln (center left) and Carol Wheeler of Auburn (center right) gather at an animal welfare protest outside Nebraska State Office Building, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Organizers rallied to support Rick Herchenbach, a state employee who claimed the Nebraska Department of Agriculture has failed to regulate cat and dog breeders and rescue facilities. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Park goers are seen on the new hiker-biker bridge between the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson tackles Elkhorn South's Dilan Krause in the first half during Class A state football quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Seacrest Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
After losing his shoe, Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz dives into the endzone to score a touchdown against Lincoln East during the Class A quaterfinals match on Friday, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Omaha Westside High School. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
CWC's Morgan Ramsey wipes her eyes as she waits to receive runner up medals with her team during the Class D-2 state championship match on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) leads her teammates as they celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul's during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (27) dives for a kill by Norris' Ella Waters in the third set during the final of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Wahoo's Elle Glock (left) holds aloft the championship trophy with teammate Taylor Luben after they defeated St. Paul in five sets during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
