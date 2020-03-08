Saint Michael holds groundbreaking ceremony for new church

Sunday at Saint Michael Catholic Church had a little bit of a different feel to it.
Children left mass just after noon wearing hard hats and carrying toy shovels. They were on their way to the parking lot near a pile of dirt with real shovels in it for the groundbreaking of the new church and junior high addition.
The existing building opened in 2011, but services have been held in the school cafeteria for the past nine years.
The Rev. Kenneth Borowiak said when the K-8 school was built, church services were planned to be temporarily held in the cafeteria in anticipation of adding on and building a new church. Now that will finally start to become a reality.
Standard procedure for a diocese is to build the school first and then add the church, according to Steve May, who has been a member of the parish for the past 10 years.
"We will now be able to have a physical church where the school represents the ministry of that church," he said.
Plans for the addition include a 750-seat capacity church, a gathering area with an additional 200 seats for overflow seating, an adoration chapel, meeting rooms and eight classrooms in the basement for grades six through eight.
Planning the project has been 15 years in the making, according to Borowiak, but things have picked up in the past two years with solidified building plans.
Borowiak said the estimated cost of the entire project will be $13.5 million, and construction is expected to start within the next 90 days. Completion is set for December 2021.
Ed and Gerry Mischnick, longtime members of the parish, said they've been looking forward to the addition of the new church for years.
"It's been a long wait for us," Gerry Mischnick said. "I think this new church will bring people together, almost like a family."
This will be the third church in the parish's 111-year history, but the first permanent one.
"We don't have all the things that most Catholic churches have when we transform a lunchroom to a church every day," May said. "It's going to be a permanent church, and it's going to look like a church and feel like a church."
Gerry Mischnick agrees.
"When you go into a church, you get this quiet worship feeling," she said. "With an actual church, it'll feel more real."
