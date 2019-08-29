{{featured_button_text}}
Riders on Oak Creek Trail

Riders enjoy the Oak Creek Trail.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A portion of the Oak Creek Trail has been closed by the Lower Platte South Natural Resource District due to safety concerns.

Excessive stream erosion one mile west of Valparaiso caused the closure. 

The first mile of the trailhead is still open, but the trail between county roads 29 and 30 is closed.

According to Ariana Kennedy, LPSNRD Resources Conservationist, erosion  occurred very close to the trail surface leaving a significant and abrupt drop to the stream below.

The Natural Resource District is in the process of hiring an engineer to stabilize the trail.

News intern

News intern at the Journal Star

